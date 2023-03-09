Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik has died at the age of 67.

The news was confirmed by his colleague and actor Anupam Kher on social media.

Kaushik is well known in India for his comedic roles including Calendar in Mr India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana and as Chanu Ahmed in Sarah Gavron’s British film Brick Lane.

He had won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice, in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

“I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’” Kher wrote. “But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

The cause of Kaushik’s death has not been revealed yet.

Many Bollywood personalities paid tribute to Kaushik.

“Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in emergency,” actor Kangana Ranaut wrote. “He will be missed.”

“I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic, and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity and millions of admirers. My deepest condolences to his family members,” said director Madhur Bhandarkar.

“Chanda Mama is gone,” wrote actor Akshay Kumar, referring to the character played by Kaushik in Kumar’s 1997 film Mr & Mrs Khiladi.

“Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr and Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti.”

In his last Instagram post, Kaushik was last seen celebrating Holi 2023 at Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi’s home with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry.

He was born in Mahendragarh in the northern Haryana state.