Scarlett Johansson has spoken out in criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the Golden Globe Awards.

The Avengers star is one of many industry figures to condemn the awards body, which has faced criticism for a lack of diversity, discriminatory practices and a lack of transparency surrounding its voting processes.

Last week, the HFPA confirmed a list of proposed reforms in an effort to address the criticism, though open letters published last Friday (7 May) by the Time’s Up organisation and a coalition of more than 100 PR firms suggest that the changes did not go far enough.

In a statement, Johansson said: “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences.

“The HFPA is an organisation that was legitimised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit.”

She continued: “Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Also among the voices to criticise the Globes in recent days are Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Amazon Studios, GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), and The Black Journalists Association.