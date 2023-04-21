Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow address longstanding Iron Man 2 feud rumours

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow have set the record straight on past rumours that they clashed on the set of Iron Man 2.

Over a decade ago, Johannson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Black Widow in the 2010 superhero sequel, alongside Paltrow who reprised herrole as Tony Stark’s assistant, Pepper Potts.

At the time, rumours swirled that the two did not get along on set. And while they have previously denied them, people still seem stuck on the notion that there was tension.

“People ask me, ‘Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get along on Iron Man?’” Paltrow told Johansson on the latest episode of her self-hosted podcast, The Goop Podcast.

“Is that a rumour?” Johansson asked. “You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships.”

Paltrow responded saying that the Iron Man cast was “so psyched you were there”.

“I was so happy to have another woman around,” she added.

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow (Getty Images)

“You kept telling me that,” Johansson answered. “Then I experienced that later on. When I did Avengers I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party.”

In a 2010 interview, Paltrow addressed the “lame” rumours, wondering: “Why do we need to make a problem between two women?”

Elsewhere on the podcast, the pair further reminisced about their time in the MCU, with Johansson confirming that she is “done” with her role as Black Widow.

“Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do,” she said. “Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

Johansson has donned the signature skin-tight black suit and fiery red hair across seven MCU films.

Asked whether she meant she was done with all Marvel films, the He’s Just Not Into You actor replied: “I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.”