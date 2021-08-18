Colin Jost has reportedly confirmed that Scarlett Johansson is pregnant.

According to Page Six, Jost was performing a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, where he reportedly confirmed the news.

Jost said “we’re having a baby, it’s exciting”, according to a source in the audience.

Johansson, 36, has a six-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Frenchman Romain Dauriac.

She quietly wed Saturday Night Live funnyman Jost, 39, in October 2020 after three years of dating.

Black Widow (Marvel)

Last month, it was announced that Johansson was initiating legal proceedings against Disney, alleging that the online release of her new film Black Widow breached her contract.

Last week (August 14), Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended the company’s decision to release films such as Black Widow simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus. The film, a Marvel comics adaptation, was available to stream for an additional fee on Disney Plus’s Premier Access service.

The filing from Johansson, which was reviewed byThe Independent, alleged that Johansson’s compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance, which was substantially lower than projected.

On 29 July, Disney responded to the lawsuit, saying in a statement: “Disney has fully complied with Ms Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

Speaking to Wall Street analysts during an earnings call (perThe Hollywood Reporter), Chapek said that Disney had entered into “hundreds of talent arrangements” that had “by and large gone very smoothly”.

“These films were conceived during a time when … we certainly didn’t know about COVID,” he continued. “Just like what we’ve done many times before, we’ve found ways to fairly compensate our talent so that, no matter what, everyone feels satisfied.”

Despite taking in a robust $80m in the US over its opening weekend, Black Widow suffered an unexpectedly high drop-off rate going into its second week (69 per cent), which many have attributed in part to its simultaneous streaming release.