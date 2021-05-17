A viral TikTok post has informed School of Rock fans that two of the film’s stars are dating – and people are thrilled.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagali portrayed two schoolchildren in the 2003 hit film, starring as Marta and Frankie, respectively.

Fans of the Jack Black comedy will remember Marta as a blonde singer with pigtails who took on backing vocal duties in Dewey Finn’s (Black) rock group. Meanwhile, Frankie’s character was part of the band’s security detail.

A TikTok video created by user @marfymae pointed out the fact that the two former actors are now dating in real life.

The brief clip shared to the video-sharing social media network includes a number of photographs of the couple taken from Hale’s Instagram.

In December 2018, the pair reunited with a number of their School of Rock co-stars. Hale – who is now an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist – shared a photograph from the evening together with Brian Fadulto (Billy), Becca Brown (Katie), Zachary Infante (Gordon), James Hosey (Marco), and Aleisha Lanae Allen (Alicia).

Also from the line-up were Miranda Cosgrove (Summer), Joey Gaydos (Zack), Kevin Clark (Freddy), Robert Tsai (Lawrence), Rivkah Reyes (Katie) and Black.

Earlier this year, Reyes opened up about the challenges of the fame they experienced after the film’s release. They said that they felt “unsafe existing” due to obsessive fans.

Reyes also said they later became “a raging addict” who self-harmed and had an unhealthy relationship with food, drugs, sex, and alcohol between the ages of 14 and 24.

However, they said they did not regret starring in School of Rock. “It was nothing but love and support,” Reyes said of the experience. “I have never lost gratitude for that, or wish that I wasn’t part of it.”