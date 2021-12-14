The forthcoming Scream sequel has teased the identity of its masked villain in an ingenious new poster.

Entitled Scream (but known unofficially as “Scream 5”), the film sees the return of previous Scream alumni Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox.

In the Heights’s Melissa Barrera and You’s Jenna Ortega are among the new faces to join the cast, and feature alongside Campbell and co on the new poster.

The artwork showcases 12 of the film’s characters, with their faces positioned underneath the famous “Ghostface” mask.

At the bottom of the picture, there is the tagline: “The killer is on this poster.”

While the identity of the villain can’t be narrowed down just yet, the trailer seems to suggest that Ortega’s character, Tara Carpenter, can be ruled out, with Carpenter appearing to meet a grisly end à la Drew Barrymore in the 1996 original.

Scream is the first entry in the franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

Directorial reins have instead been passed to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The film serves as a direct sequel to Scream 4, which was released in 2011.

Scream is released in cinemas on 14 January 2022.