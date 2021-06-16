Scream director Tyler Gillett has revealed that the forthcoming fifth instalment of the franchise has been completed.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Gillett – who serves as co-director with Matt Mettinelli-Olpin – posted a photo of himself in the editing studio with the caption: “Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait #SCREAM.”

Gillett and Mettinelli previously worked together on the 2019 horror film, Ready or Not.

The film is scheduled for release in cinemas next year – 11 years since the release of Scream 4.

It includes former cast members Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette, along with newcomers such as Jenna Ortega, who has previously starred in Netflix’s hit stalker thriller YOU.

Other new faces include Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Mikey Madison.

Cox recently explained that this “is the fifth one… it’s not Scream 5, though. This is Scream.”

“The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely… it’s a new franchise,” she told The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new Scream. It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”

The new Scream is scheduled for release in cinemas on 14 January, 2022.