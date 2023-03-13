Scream VI star had no idea they were playing Ghostface until weeks into filming

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

*SPOILER WARNING* The following story contains major details about the ending of Scream VI

The actor playing Ghostface in Scream VI had no idea that they’d be unmasked as the film’s killer until weeks into filming.

The horror sequel, which is in cinemas now, sees Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega reprise their roles of sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, who are stalked by a new Ghostface killer in New York City.

Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding also star in the film. Not returning is original franchise star Neve Campbell, however the whereabouts of her character Sidney are discussed on-screen.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, actor Hayden Panettiere – who reprises her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed in the film – revealed that she was initially kept in the dark about how the movie would end until she “demanded” to receive the entire script.

This was news to actor Dermot Mulroney, who joined Panettiere in a paired interview with The Independent, as he was asked to sign on to the film without knowing he’d be playing such an integral role in it.

“That’s Kirby rules!” he joked. “As a newcomer, I got it in portions. They really stretched it out.”

At the climax of Scream VI, Mulroney’s character Detective Wayne Bailey is revealed to be one of three masked killers slaughtering innocent victims all over New York. He also attempts to pin the crimes on Kirby, who’s working alongside him to solve the murders.

“I knew that they were interested in me for the role of Detective Bailey, but I didn’t know what was actually happening in the movie,” Mulroney said. “Eventually, I got all three pieces [of the script].”

He suggested that directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett gave him the script in segments deliberately, in an attempt to heighten suspicion among the film’s actors on set. “I think just for the mystery,” he said. “And for the actors to extend that mystery for as long as possible.”

Dermot Mulroney in ‘Scream VI’ (Paramount/Spyglass)

Mulroney also said that he was “really proud” to be joining the franchise, adding: “The four leads are genuinely best friends. Courteney and Melissa are thick as thieves. It’s just a really great, close group of people. I’m the older guy joining them, but everyone was really welcoming.”

For Panettiere, Scream VI marks her first acting role in more than four years, and told The Independent that returning to the franchise felt like “coming home”.

The sequel, which is in cinemas now, has received strong reviews, with The Independent calling it “bloody, satisfying and ridiculously fun”.