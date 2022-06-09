The original stars of the Scream franchise are throwing their support behind Neve Campbell.

Campbell, who has played Sidney Prescott in every Scream film to date, announced earlier this week that she had quit the forthcoming instalment as she wasn’t getting paid what she thought she deserved.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a statement to Variety. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.

“I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you.”

The news led to outcry from fans, who are calling on Paramount Pictures to renegotiate with the star.

Now, support has come in the form of the original film’s co-stars, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy.

Lillard, who played Stu in the 1996 film, stressed Campbell’s importance to the franchise, asking on Twitter: “Did Tom Cruise take less money for Top Gun: Maverick? F*** no. Why is a woman supposed to take less? Why wouldn’t you pay her more as the series goes on?”

Kennedy, who played Randy, claimed that he has seen in the film’s script, and said Campbell’s character “played a very heavy part” in the sixth instalment.

He said in a new video: “It’s the new people behind the scenes who are literally not paying the face of the franchise. It’s from the people who weren’t involved from the get-go.”

Neve Campbell has dropped out of ‘Scream 6’ (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Arquette, who played Dewey, told ComicBook.com: “A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision.”

He later wrote on Instagram: “Let me be clear. I support Neve Campbell and think it's a huge mistake not to have her in the new Scream.”

The fifth Scream was released in January. A sixth was swiftly announced after it became a box office hit, and will be released on 31 March 2023.