Sean Penn says there are ‘cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt’
‘I have strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,’ he said
Sean Penn has claimed “cowardly genes” are leading people to “surrender their jeans and put on a skirt”.
The actor spoke about his views on masculinity during a recent interview with The Independent, stating: “I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised.”
Penn – who currently stars in the recently released action film Flag Day – added: “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.
“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
His daughter and Flag Day co-star Dylan Penn was also present during the joint interview, which is published today. According to the interviewer, she went “quiet” and “stared into space”.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Penn spoke about what it was like to star opposite Dylan in the film, which is based on the true story told in the 2004 book Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life by Jennifer Vogel.
The Milk star also opened up about his views on anti-vaxxers, stating: “Sometimes people take their privilege and freedom as a right to be anti-citizen, to be failed citizens.
“Those who will search out the kind of bogus science that would give them legitimacy [when it comes to] not being vaccinated.”
You can read the full interview with Sean and Dylan Penn here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies