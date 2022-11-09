Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sean Penn has given one of his Oscars to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “symbol of faith”.

The award, which the 62-year-old actor won in either 2004 or 2009, will stay in Ukraine until the end of the war.

Penn gave Zelenskyy his Oscar during his third visit to Ukraine during its full-scale war with Russia.

“If I know this is here with you, then I’ll feel better and stronger for the fight,” Penn told Zelenskyy while handing him the Oscar award.

During their meeting, the Fair Game star was also presented with the Order of Merit of the III degree by Zelenskyy, who thanked him for his “significant contribution” to the war effort.

Penn was also honoured by having his name placed on a stone on the Walk of the Brave, which recognises “brave people who have stood with Ukraine from the very beginning”.

His name will feature next to the list of many world leaders who have helped Ukraine during the conflict.

A post on Zelenskyy’s Instagram page read: “American actor and film director Sean Penn @seanpenn came to Ukraine for the third time during the full-scale war already.

“This time our meeting was special. Sean brought his Oscar statuette as a symbol of faith in the victory of our country. It will be in Ukraine until the end of the war.

“It was with great pleasure that I presented Sean Penn with the Order of Merit of the III degree. Thank you for such sincere support and significant contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.”

Penn fled Ukraine in March while filming a documentary about the conflict.

The presentations come as the actor is due to be honoured with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award by the Television Academy.

He is due to be recognised for his “decades of activism” at the organisation’s 26th Hall of Fame next week on 16 November.

Additional reporting by agencies