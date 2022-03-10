Selma Blair claims boyfriend left her unconscious in attack over struggles with MS

Selma Blair has claimed that her boyfriend Ronald Carlson physically attacked her last month.

The 49-year-old actor reportedly filed a restraining order on 25 February, three days after the alleged assault took place.

As per court documents reviewed by People, Carlson was at Blair’s house returning a TV set after the actor had just finished a multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, leaving her feeling quite weak.

The Legally Blonde star was diagnosed with MS in February 2018.

As soon as Blair told Carlson she wasn’t feeling well, the actor alleged that her boyfriend started verbally abusing her by saying she’s “useless” and that he “deserves” so much better than her.

The actor further claimed that Carlson soon became “enraged” and physically attacked her by “jumping on top of her body while she was lying prone on the sofa”.

(Getty Images for The Hollywood R)

As per court documents, Carlson “strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively”.

In her defence, Blair claims that she stuck her fingers in Carlson’s eyes “and he responded by covering her mouth and face with his hands” leaving her unable to breathe.

In the next moment, Blair briefly lost consciousness when Carlson slapped her and pushed the side of her head, “causing her to fall back to the floor and begin to bleed from her nose”, the documents said.

After that, Carlson left and Blair called the police when the actor’s nose started bleeding for the second time as she lost consciousness again.

The same evening, Carlson was arrested by the Los Angeles police for a felony of domestic violence. According to People, some photos taken by LA police show bruising around the actor’s neck and chin.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

On 25 February, a judge granted Blair’s request for a restraining order against her former boyfriend.

According to TMZ, Carlson also filed a petition for a restraining order of his own, where he claims he was at Blair’s home when she asked him to sit next to her. However, they were both ill so he denied that offer.

At that point, Carlson claimed that Blair became “angry and antagonistic”. He said she got in his face and said: “Your daughter is a f****** loser.”

According to the legal documents reviewed by TMZ, Carlson also denied attacking his girlfriend and states that he just reached for her defensively. He added that Blair’s bleeding nose was a persistent problem and that she had complained about it two days earlier over text messages.

Representatives of Blair and Carlson weren’t immediately available for comment.

Blair and Carlson first started dating from July 2017 till around January 2018. After a two-year split, they got back together in 2020.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.