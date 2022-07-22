Jump to content
Legally Blonde: Selma Blair speaks out on scrapped alternative ending showing an Elle and Vivian romance

An early version of the film reportedly implied that Elle and Vivian ended up as a couple

Nicole Vassell
Friday 22 July 2022 11:09
Legally Blonde trailer

Selma Blair has weighed in on discussions of an alternative Legally Blonde ending that saw protagonist Elle end up with enemy-turned-best friend Vivian.

Blair played preppy princess Vivian Kensington in the 2001 legal comedy. Though Vivian was initially cold to Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods when she arrived at Harvard Law School, the two became allies after Elle proved her skills in the courtroom.

Last year, cast mate Jessica Cauffiel claimed that an early version of the film implied that Elle and Vivian may have ended up together, as they were seen holding hands in Hawaii at the film’s conclusion.

However, the ending was ultimately reshot to show Elle and her classmates graduating, as early viewers were not fans of the original.

In a recent episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, Blair gave her thoughts on the potential couple.

“I love that idea! What fun,” she said. Though Blair admitted she didn’t remember the scene in question, she expressed support for the idea of a love story between Elle and Vivian.

“I’m friends with Karen [McCullah] and [Kristen “Kiwi” Smith] that wrote it. But I would’ve loved that so much. Let’s go with that. I think it’s so much fun.”

Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon as Vivian and Elle in ‘Legally Blonde’

(Tracy Bennett/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Blair also revealed an ending storyline that had her brunette character taking inspiration from Elle’s lighter-haired look.

“There was an ending that Vivian was blonde, and I did [go blonde],” the actor revealed.

“I have the Polaroids. I looked just like Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde. The beret was on and the blonde.”

Legally Blonde 3 is pegged for a release date in 2023. Although Blair has yet to be cast, she hopes to “at least make a cameo” in the production.

