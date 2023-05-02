Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seth Rogen has been left somewhat disturbed by a Knocked Up throwback photo.

On Instagram, director Judd Apatow posted the snap that showed the film’s main cast alongside the baby playing the child of Rogen and Katherine Heigl’s characters.

The comedy was released in 2017, and Apatow pointed out that the baby in the photo is now 17.

This fact made Rogen and co-star Martin Starr feel very old indeed. “Oh no,” Rogen, 41, responded, while Starr, 40, commented: “Damn, I’m old.”

Alongside Rogen, Heigl and Starr in the photo are Jonah Hill, Jason Segel and Jay Baruchel.

This is 40, a sequel to the film centred on characters played by Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann, was released in 2012. Another film is currently in active development, and it will be called This is 50.

Heigl recently opened up about “feeling betrayed” by the entertainment industry for “turning” on her.

Shortly after her appearance in Knocked Up, the former Grey’s Anatomy actor found herself falling out of favour with studio bosses after sharing her honest thoughts about the projects that made her name.

In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said the Apatow film was “a little sexist”.

Rogen expressed went on to express his disapproval of Heigl’s comments, with Heigl apologising numerous times for her comment. However, she said in January 2023 that these apologies “made me weaker in people’s eyes”.

Judd Apatow shared a ‘Knocked Up’ throwback snap (Instagram)

“I kept apologising, which I now realise just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat,” she told Red. “I thought self-flagellation in front of everybody would make them happy, but actually it made me weaker in people’s eyes and made me feel weak. I now think that one apology was enough.”