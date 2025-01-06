Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Some actors took big swings at this year’s Golden Globes – including Seth Rogen whose joke about Ryan Gosling was seemingly removed from the broadcast.

The 82nd Golden Globes took place on Sunday night (5 January) with Hollywood’s brightest stars descending on the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Big winners of the night included Adrian Brody’s low-budget immigration movie The Brutalist and Disney Plus’s historical epic Shōgun. You can find the full list of winners here.

People watching the awards show from home, however, were baffled when a lengthy portion of Rogen’s speech was removed from the live broadcast.

It is still unclear whether the joke was censored or whether it was the result of a technical glitch. The Independent has contacted a representative of CBS for comment.

Here’s what viewers missed: Rogen and Catherine O’Hara were tasked with presenting the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a TV series, with the two actors, who are both Canadian, making a quip about how much they value the Golden Globes – as well as its Canadian counterpart: The Golden Antlers (which does not exist).

As part of the bit, they name-checked a few fictional shows and films for which they had won the fake Canadian prize: O’Hara for Mama Morissette, a biopic about fellow Canadian Alanis Morrissette, and Rogen for portraying a young Gosling in Gosling, an unauthorised biopic about the Oscar-winner, who is also Canadian.

open image in gallery Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara present together at the 2025 Golden Globes ( CBS )

As per IndieWire, the “bleeped” joke was regarding the unauthorised Gosling film, with Rogen stating: “Yes it was unauthorised. And the Mickey Mouse Club handjob scene was controversial but, we felt, very important to depict.”

Gosling – who got his start aged 13 in 1993 on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club – was not in attendance at the awards ceremony, with his film The Fall Guy having received zero nominations.

The audio was also unavailable on the streaming service Paramount+, which is not bound to the same rules as broadcast television.

The ceremony was hosted by first-time Golden Globes presenter and comedian Nikki Glaser, who seemed to win over fans and Hollywood with her “restrained roast”.

“She may not have taken home the award for best stand-up comedy performance, but otherwise Nikki Glaser had a dream night at the Golden Globes,” writes The Independent’s Kevin E G Perry.

“The 40-year-old stand-up turned in a note-perfect performance as first-time host of the awards show, delivering a genuinely funny monologue along with playful skits like a musical number that saw her mash-up Wicked and Conclave: “You’re gonna be Pope-ular.”

It should come as no surprise, however, given that Glaser made her name with ruthless roasts and daring jokes. You can find her most controversial quips here.