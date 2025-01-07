Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Fincher has revealed that Denzel Washington turned down his 1995 thriller Se7en despite the script being rewritten “10 or 11 times” to suit him.

Washington’s relationship to Se7en was first revealed in 2012, when the Oscar-winning actor said he rejected a role in the film – and that it was one of his biggest professional regrets. He did not elaborate on why he turned down the movie. And now, speaking to The Independent in conjunction with Se7en’s new re-release, Fincher said that he doesn’t know why Washington said no to the film, either – as the offer was made to the star long before Fincher himself was recruited to direct.

“Denzel’s manager ended up being a producer on Se7en – but I think it was kind of a bait and switch,” Fincher recalled. “It was like, ‘if I produce the film, you can get Denzel’.”

Fincher continued: “I was told that Denzel had read the script, didn’t like it, and that the script was then rewritten, like, 10 or 11 times to suit him. It was rewritten ad nauseam, ad infinitum, in an attempt to get Denzel to say yes. But by the time I got involved, Denzel had long passed.”

The filmmaker, whose other credits include Fight Club, The Social Network and Zodiac, said that Washington was not the only person to pass up the chance of being in the film – naming Al Pacino as another actor who turned Se7en down.

“Almost everybody that I sent it to originally also passed,” Fincher said. “I sent it to Ned Beatty to play [the film’s serial killer] John Doe, and he wouldn’t even consider it. I was interested in Gene Hackman, and I met with him for about 20 minutes and Gene said, ‘I don’t shoot nights’. I said, ‘it’s been lovely meeting you, I’m a huge fan, but half the movie takes place at night – there’s no changing that.”

Before Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt ultimately signed onto the film, Fincher struggled to cast the movie’s two lead detectives, who are tasked with investigating a serial killer modelling his crimes after the seven deadly sins.

“Almost everyone thought that the film was far too ghoulish to deal with,” he said.

Actor Denzel Washington this month, and Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman in 1995’s ‘Se7en’ ( Getty/Shutterstock )

Fincher was speaking to The Independent in celebration of a new 4K re-release of the classic film, a years-in-the-making task overseen by Fincher himself and sourced from the original camera negative.

The movie, which grossed more than $300m (£239m) worldwide and co-starred Kevin Spacey, will also be released in IMAX cinemas in London this month. Tickets can be bought here.