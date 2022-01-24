Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan thanks Egyptian fan for helping ‘fellow Indian’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanked an Egyptian fan for helping “fellow Indian” Ashwini Deshpande who was having trouble transferring money to him.

Deshpande, who is a professor of Economics at a prestigious Indian university, first wrote about the travel agent who came to her aid, on 31 December 2021 in a Twitter post.

She wrote: “Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: ‘You are from the country of Shah Rukh Khan. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this.’”

Confirming he had transferred the money on her behalf, Deshpande said she was able to meet the travel agent on her subsequent trip to Egypt and tweeted pictures with him on 10 January 2022.

Addressing Khan’s Mumbai-based film production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Deshpande also added that the actor’s fan would be “delighted” with an autographed picture, addressed to the Egyptian national’s daughter.

On Saturday (22 January), Deshpande shared an update on her story about the travel agent, writing Khan had sent three signed photographs – “one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter and one for mine – via his manager Pooja Dadlani.”

Khan’s message read: “Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you.”

“May your kind of good souls multiply,” the 56-year-old actor said.

Khan’s fans joyously reacted to Deshpande’s post, celebrating the actor’s “kind” spirit. Khan, one of Asia‘s highest paid actors, has fans all over the world who regularly tweet to him.