Shailene Woodley says sex scenes where women wear bras are unrealistic

Shailene Woodley has said that she finds sex scenes in which “a woman has her bra on” unrealistic.

The Big Little Lies star opened up her approach to filming intimate scenes during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She told the publication that she prefers “realism over modesty”.

The 29-year-old said: “Oftentimes in movies, you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don’t think I ever did that, sex with a bra – or very, very rarely.”

Speaking about her own experience shooting sex scenes, Woodley said: “I’ve never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because I’m very vocal.

“I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, ‘How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?’”

She continued: “We know exactly what the boundaries are. And I’ve never been in a situation where those things haven’t been honoured.”

Woodley next appears in the Netflix romance film The Last Letter From Your Lover, which is based on the historical fiction novel by best-selling author Jojo Moyes.

Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn and Felicity Jones also star. The film arrives on Netflix on 23 July.