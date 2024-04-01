Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira has revealed that her two sons “hated” last year’s blockbuster Barbie, saying: “They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent.”

The Colombian singer-songwriter, 47, has two children Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, with her former partner ex-footballer Gerard Piqué, 37.

Speaking to Allure in a new interview, Shakira said of Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film: “My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women.

“I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity.

“I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

Asked by the interviewer whether she felt that “just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should”, Shakira added: “Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?”

Shakira (left) and ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie (Getty)

Last month, Shakira spoke out to deny rumours that she found out about Piqué’s alleged infidelity when she realised that some of her strawberry jam, which he allegedly hated, was missing.

When asked about the rumour during an interview with The Sunday Times, Shakira denied the claim, insisting that it was “not true”.

In January 2023, the viral theory about the singer and former athlete stemmed from a music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s song, “Te Felicito,” which was released in August 2022. In one scene of the music video, Shakira was seen looking into a refrigerator. According to ShowNews.today, she was asked in an interview what she was looking for in the fridge and she reportedly said: “To find the truth! It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro.”

At the time, the publication also reported that Shakira went on to do an interview with Spanish TV Program Socialite and said that there was one strawberry jam in her fridge that she loved to eat, but the soccer player strongly disliked it. However, the publication alleged that she then realised that another woman, who Piqué allegedly had an affair with, had been in her home and eaten her jam.

Elsewhere in her interview with The Times, she discussed the dynamics of her relationship with the football star and how she now has the opportunity to prioritise her music. “For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

Back in June 2022, a representative for the singer confirmed that Shakira and Piqué had split. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the singer’s statement said.