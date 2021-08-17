Marvel fans are calling out Disney for the lack of promotion of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, saying that the move is “racially motivated”.

The film follows the story of Shang-Chi (played by actor Simu Liu), who confronts the past he thought he left behind but is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

He’s the son of a China-based globalist who, after being raised in a reclusive compound, developed “unsurpassed skills” in kung fu.

Shang-Chi is also MCU’s first Asian protagonist, with Chinese-American writer Dave Callahan on screenwriting duties.

However, the film does not seem to have had the marketing push as many other Marvel films. TikTok and Twitter users have claimed that the lack of publicity of the film has something to do with race.

One user wrote: “The fact that Shang-Chi isn’t as hyped by MCU stans feels racially motivated.”

“It’s definitely racially motivated but they’re missing out because Shang-Chi is gonna be f***ing awesome,” a person commented.

Another angry fan wrote: “Marvel, Disney, where is the hype for Shang-Chi? It looks amazing! No one gives a f**k about Captain Carter. Peggy’s dead let her rest. #Shang-Chi #CaptainCarper

“Is it just me or does it seem like the marketing for this movie is just not happening, like, the only person that’s been hyping it up and posting is the main guy,” a TikTok user named Jillian (@offscreenpodcast) wrote.

Many fans have also noticed that lead actor Simu Liu has taken it on himself to promote the film.

“Simu Liu has taken the entire Shang-Chi promotional campaign into his own hands at this point,” a user named @slickla34 wrote.

“Like it really feels like he’s [Simu Liu] just doing all the promotional campaign work that Marvel Studios refuses to do for him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Marvel actor this excited to be in an MCU film and someone who is regularly posting about it,” the TikToker said in a clip.

He added, “Like I’m so happy that he manifested this as seen on his Twitter, but y’all better go support this man’s film in some way, shape or form whether it be going to the movie theater or watching on Disney+, whatever your options are, don’t let this man down.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to be released in cinemas on 3 September after previously being scheduled for February.

The film was shot at the Fox Studios in Sydney and in Los Angeles, California.