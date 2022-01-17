A plot hole that had irritated Marvel fans at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has now been resolved.

The film, which starred Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, featured a climactic battle in which Shang-Chi (Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) helped the residents of the sacred village Ta Lo fight off evil forces.

When she arrives in the village, Katy is a novice to archery, but manages to pull off a near-impossible shot, hitting the Dweller-in-Darkness in the throat with an arrow from great range.

Fans expressed doubt over how she was able to pull off such a shot with so little practice – a matter that has now been laid to rest in the official Shang-Chi comics.

In Shang-Chi #7 by Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan, it is revealed by Shang-Chi’s mother that the shot was in fact made with the aid of ancient magic.

According to the comic, the otherworldly dimension where Ta Lo is situated gifts those who enter it two superhuman skills.

The first is the ability to bond with the Qilin, one of the land’s native creatures. The other is a mastery of archery – which is what allowed Katy to make the shot in the film version.

Debuting last year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a box office hit for Marvel Studios. A sequel has already been confirmed.