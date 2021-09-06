Shang-Chi star Simu Liu impressed fans with his ceremonial first pitch at the Major League Baseball (MLB) finals on Sunday 5 September.

The actor managed to nail the pitch and even found time for a backflip afterwards.

The official twitter account of MLB tweeted a clip with the caption: “Simu Liu with a perfect strike AND a backflip. Gotta be one of the best first pitches this year.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “So cool to see @simuliu rock the Giants jersey, throw out that first pitch (down the middle for a strike no less) and nail the backflip. That’s so awesome!”

CNBC Entertainment journalist Sarah Whitten wrote: “The great @SimuLiu once again proving why he was the perfect choice for #ShangChi.”

The game, which was between San Fansisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, was won by the Giants.

Liu’s new Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived in theatres on Friday 3 September, and is set to air on Disney Plus next month.

The film follows the story of martial-arts master Shang-Chi, who confronts a past he thought he had left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

The film is the first Marvel film with an Asian character as the lead role.

Alongside Liu, Shang-Chi stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, and Chinese-American actor Fala Chen.