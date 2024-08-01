Sharon Stone reveals how she got black eye after fans express concern

Support truly

Sharon Stone has assured fans that she’s doing fine after she shared an alarming Instagram photo sporting a black eye.

On Wednesday (July 31), the Basic Instinct star, 66, nonchalantly posted a picture of her posing in an elevator with a bruised eye.

“This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher,” she wrote in the caption.

Several worried users responded in the comments section asking her what had happened.

In an Instagram video shared the next day, Stone offered an explanation for her injury.

“I know you’re all worried about how I got a black eye, so I thought I’d let you know,” the Total Recall actor said. “I’ve been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was, and smacked my face on the marble.

“No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I’m just fine, and I’m having a great time,” she added in the video filmed in front of a pool. “I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone. I’m having just the greatest time.”

“It’s getting better, but it really is a good-looking shiner,” she said, taking off her sunglasses to reveal her healing eye.

“You should see what I did to that marble floor,” Stone concluded. “Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you, too.”

‘This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher,’ Sharon Stone wrote on Instagram ( Sharon Stone on Instagram )

Once the most bankable female actor in Hollywood, Stone has branched out of acting in recent years.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in May, the actor explained her decision to transition out of film and TV and set her sights on painting, saying: “If I really just boil it down to the most basic thing, I think that I believe there’s a connection to spirit, and so many of us call it so many different things.

“Everybody has their own name for the way that they speak to spirit. For me, I feel the closest to that when I do creative things, and the painting is very much an expression of how I feel artistically, and how, through that creativity, the spirit comes through me.”

In an interview last month, Stone also opened up about how she was taken advantage of and left with “zero money” after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2001.

“My sense of smell, my sight, my touch. I couldn’t read for a couple of years. Things were stretched and I was seeing color patterns. A lot of people thought I was going to die,” she said.

“People took advantage of me. I had $18m saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names,” Stone shared. “I had zero money.”