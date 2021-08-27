Sharon Stone has asked her fans for prayers after her baby nephew was found with total organ failure.

The actor shared a post on Instagram in which she asked for a “miracle” while revealing the hospitalisation of the 11-month-old, named River.

Stone showed her followers a photo of River in his hospital bed, and accompanied the post with the caption: “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib [with] total organ failure today.

“Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

Celebrities, including Kate Hudson, Sharon Osbourne and director Ava DuVernay, sent their well wishes to River in response to Stone’s post.

River was born in September 2020, and is the son of the Basic Instinct and Casino star’s brother, Patrick.

She previously shared a photo of her nephew on Instagram, writing: “Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”