Sharon Stone has announced the death of her baby nephew, days after he suffered from total organ failure.

The actor shared the news on social media on Monday.

She posted a video of her nephew, whose name was River, set to Eric Clapton’s “Tears In Heaven”, along with the words: “River William Stone, Sept 8, 2020 - Aug 30, 2021.”

Three days ago, Stone had shared a photo of River being treated at a hospital, explaining that he was ill and asking for support.

“My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today,” she wrote at the time. “Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

Messages of support poured for Stone after she announced River’s death on Monday.

“I’m so sorry lord,” Andie MacDowell wrote on Instagram.

“This breaks my heart. I’m in pieces right now,” Leslie Jordan said in a comment.

Debra Messing shared: “Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I’m so sorry for your whole family’s loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time.”