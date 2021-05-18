Sharon Stone says she cannot stop the release of director’s XXX Basic Instinct cut

Sharon Stone has claimed the director’s XXX cut of the 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct, is being released against her will.

The movie, known for its graphic sex scenes, follows Michael Douglas as a detective who is seduced by the prime suspect of his murder investigation, played by Stone. One of the most iconic scenes in the film sees Stone uncrossing and crossing her legs in a room full of men during an interrogation.

Stone has since claimed she had been assured her bare crotch would not be visible in the scene, and that she “slapped” the director Paul Verhoeven across the face when she saw that it was in shot in a preview screening.

Verhoeven has maintained that “Sharon is lying” about being misled as to how revealing the scene would be. “Any actress knows what she’s going to see if you ask her to take off her underwear and point there with the camera,” he told Icon in 2017.

In a new interview on the Australian series A Current Affair, Stone said: “They’ve decided to release the director’s XXX cut for the 30th anniversary.”

When host Tracy Grimshaw asked if Stone could prevent the new version from coming out, the actor explained: “There are new [Screen Actors Guild] rules about that that have been made and created, but they were made after I, as a young lady, made this film, and so they don’t apply to me.”

On whether she regrets the leg-crossing scene, she said: “Regrets are like farts: You can’t get them back. Once they’re out, they’re stinky and gone.”

The Independent has contacted Verhoeven’s representatives for comment.

According to Variety, Studiocanal will launch the restored version in the UK on 14 June.