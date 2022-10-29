Shelley Duvall fans celebrate first look at actor’s film comeback after 20 years

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of Shelley Duvall have celebrated the first look at the Shining star’s movie comeback after two decades.

Duvall, who is best known for her starring role opposite Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1980 horror, has not appeared in a film since the 2002 comedy Manna from Heaven.

In 2016, Duvall appeared on an episode of Dr Phil, discussing her mental health struggles over the years. The interview was condemned by many for being “exploitative”.

Now, Duvall is set to star in a new horror film, titled The Forest Hills, written and directed by Scott Goldberg.

In the film, Duvall plays the mother of a man tormented by harrowing visions.

“We are huge fans of The Shining and it’s honestly one of my favorite horror movies of all time, up there with John Carpenter’s Halloween and George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead with the dark tones they delivered in their movies, along with perfect scores and elements that make them my personal favorites,” said Goldberg, per Deadline.

“Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.”

The outlet also shared the first behind-the-scenes image of Duvall, prompting an outpouring of support from fans.

Shelley Duvall in 'The Shining' (BFI)

Writer and diector Duncan Birmingham wrote: “I’m so here for the Duvallaissance!”

“They better be treating her like the queen that she is!!” wrote one person.

“So lovely to hear that she’s returning to film hopefully this time she’s treated with respect and care,” someone else wrote.

“I know she’s faced her share of challenges, but i LOVE Shelley Duvall, so as long as she’s up for it, then i’m all in,” another person commented.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.