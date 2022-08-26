Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.

During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday 25 August, the 36-year-old actor said he had been struggling with his mental health before joining the cast of his newest movie.

However, in order to better understand Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.

“I had a gun on the table. I was outta here,” he recalled. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before — the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe.

“You don’t know where to go. You can’t go outside and get like, a taco,” he continued. “But I was also in this deep desire to hold on.”

He noted that after reading the gospel with a man named Jude, he joined a few different groups at a church, which helped him become more “drawn into” the religion. He said that living in a monstery was a “reach-out” for him and helped him “draw away from worldly desires”.

“I had nowhere to go. This was the last stop on the train. There was nowhere else to go — in every sense,” he said. “I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Drawing me away from worldly desires. It was all happening simultaneously. But there would have been no impetus for me to get in my car, drive up [to the monastery] if I didn’t think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna save my career.’”

The Transformers star then claimed that he was “tricked” by God in a good way, which he didn’t realise that until some “time had passed”.

“And when I got here, a switch happened,” he recalled. “It was like Three-Card Monte. It was like someone tricked me into it, it felt like. Not in a bad way. In a way that I couldn’t see it. I was so close to it that I couldn’t see it. I see it differently now that time has passed.”

During his conversation with the Bishop, LaBeouf explained how he felt “hope” in a way that he never had before through his stay at the monastery.

“It was seeing other people who have sinned beyond anything I could ever conceptualise also being found in Christ that made me feel like, ‘Oh, that gives me hope,’” LaBeouf said. “I started hearing experiences of other depraved people who had found their way in this, and it made me feel like I had permission.”

Padre Pio is set to release in the US in September and follows the controversial life of the iconic Italian saint. Pio, who was born Francesco Forgione in 1887, was a Capuchin priest known for ​​portraying stigmata or crucifixion wounds on the body of Jesus Christ. ​​He died in 1968 at the age of 81.

In December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, the British musician FKA twigs, sued him for “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

LaBeouf later denied causing twigs “any injury or loss”, saying that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever”.

The trial date for twigs’s case against LaBeouf has been set for 17 April 2023.

