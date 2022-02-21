Scott Eastwood has reflected on a “volatile moment” he had with Shia LaBeouf, his co-star in the 2014 film Fury, that Brad Pitt ended up getting in the middle of.

Eastwood – the son of actor and director Clint Eastwood – starred in the Second World War movie as Sergeant Miles. Pitt played tank commander Sergeant Collier and LaBeouf portrayed tank gunner Boyd Swan.

“[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of,” Eastwood told Insider.

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set. It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a s****y work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

Speaking about the altercation in 2014, Pitt told GQ: “We were driving down the road, I’m in the turret, Shia is at the other turret, and Scott is on the back, spitting juice.

“Shia saw it and felt the same – he’s disrespecting our home. So Shia had the same reaction I did and started having some words.”

“I had to get in after the cameras were rolling and explain it to Scotty,” Pitt said of his attempt to patch things up.

“The funny thing is, when we got home at the end of the day and read the script, it said Scotty’s character is ‘chewing tobacco and spitting it on the back of the tank’. He was just doing as instructed in the script! So we were the knobs in the end…”

In 2020, Variety reported that LaBeouf was fired from the pyschological thriller Don’t Worry Darling after displaying “poor behaviour” to the cast and crew, including director Olivia Wilde.

“He is not an easy guy to work with,” a source told the publication.

The source added that LaBeouf was “off-putting” to those associated with the project before production began shooting, particularly Wilde, who is known to have a “zero a***hole policy”.

In December 2020, the singer FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

After FKA twigs filed the lawsuit against LaBeouf, the actor was dropped by his agents and was said to be taking time off from acting.

He also checked into a wellness facility, without confirming what kind of treatment he was receiving. He had previously been in rehab for alcohol addiction.

Responding to the allegations from twigs and those from others, LaBeouf told The New York Times that many of them are “not true”, but he is sorry to those he hurt.

In February last year, LaBeouf’s lawyers filed a “defendant’s answer to complaint” that declared that the actor denied “each and every allegation” made by twigs in her lawsuit.

LaBeouf appears to be planning a comeback, with filmmaker Abel Ferrara revealing that the actor will star in his forthcoming movie about Italian saint Padre Pio.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.