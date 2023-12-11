Shirley Anne Field, The Entertainer and Alfie actor, dead at 87
English actor rose to prominence after starring opposite Laurence Olivier in 1960’s ‘The Entertainer’
Shirley Anne Field, the English actor known for her film roles in The Entertainer and Alfie, has died aged 87, her family has announced.
A statement shared by her representative from her family said: “It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday 10 December 2023, surrounded by her family and friends.
“Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.”
More to follow
