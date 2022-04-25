Sienna Miller has revealed she “was not aware” Harvey Weinstein was raping people, when she worked with him on the 2006 film Factory Girl.

The Edie Sedgwick biopic was the Anatomy of a Scandal star’s first movie following the 2005 The Sun scandal, in which the UK tabloid published rumours about her pregnancy.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Miller discussed her experience working with the former media mogul, who was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

“He sat me down in his office and said, ‘You’re not f***ing going out anymore, you’re not partying, rah rah rah,’” she recounted of the moment Weinstein shouted at her.

“He was standing over me while I was sitting in a chair, lip quivering, and then he slammed the door, and I burst into tears,” she continued.

“You weren’t really inaugurated until Weinstein made you cry,” she added, admitting she “genuinely felt he’d given [her] the biggest validation”.

Despite the yelling, Miller said: “I wasn’t scared of him, actually. And I was not aware that he was raping people.”

Sienna Miller recently moved back to New York City (Getty Images)

She said she had “never been propositioned by anyone, for a job” and when Weinstein asked to meet her in a hotel, she “brought the other producers and it was innocuous”.

“I was Jude’s girlfriend, and there was probably protection in that. Jude was a big actor for Harvey,” Miller reasoned of why she was never assaulted by Weinstein.

“I called Harvey ‘Pops’ from day one, which I’m sure helped; you’re not going to w*** on that,” she said.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.