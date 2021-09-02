The house used as a filming location for Buffalo Bill’s house in The Silence of the Lambs is now available to rent.

Located in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, the house is a four-bedroom with enough room for a maximum of eight guests.

It has been updated with nods to the 1991 film (itself adapted from Thomas Harris’s 1988 novel of the same name), Rolling Stone reported.

Bufallo Bill, portrayed in the Jonathan Demme film by Ted Levine, is a serial killer wanted by the FBI.

Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), a young trainee at the bureau, seeks the help of Dr Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) himself an imprisoned serial killer, over the course of the investigation.

Rentals start at $695 per night for a group of up to four people. Prices vary based on the total number of guests and the date of the stay.

The property was reported by People to have sold for $290,000 (£209,500) in February this year.

Current owner Chris Rowan explains on the property’s website that he decided to purchase it after finding out it was up for sale in October 2020.

“I was immediately intrigued,” Rowan writes. “...The gears started turning … and turning .. and turning. It became an obsession in less than 24 hours. It’s literally all I was thinking about.”