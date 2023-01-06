Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Pegg has shared a furious response to Rishi Sunak’s plan to make pupils study Maths until the age of 18.

The actor, whose credits include Spaced and the Mission: Impossible franchise, couldn’t hide his anger while addressing the subject in a video he shared on Instagram.

“So Rishi Sunak, our unmandated, unelected prime minister twice removed, has decided it should be compulsory for children to learn Maths up until the age of 18 – what a pr***,” he said.

“What about arts and humanities and fostering this country's amazing reputation for creativity and self-expresison?” he asked, adding: “What about that? What about the kids that don't want to do Maths? I hated Maths. I dropped Maths as soon as I could and I’ve never needed it other than the skillset I acquired at the age of 12.”

Pegg continued: “But no. Rishi Sunak wants a f***ing drone army of data-entering robots. F*** the Tories.

“Get rid of them. Please! F*** you, Rishi Sunak, and f*** the Tories.”

Sunak’s plan, which is currently just an ambition, would not be implemented until after the next general election, which the Tories are projected to lose to Labour.

Rishi Sunak (Getty Images)

No 10 says further details will be set out in due course, but that Sunak’s plan is intended to raise UK standards to meet those of similar nations as well as to boost people’s financial literacy.

His plan has been met with criticisn, with education experts and unions calling it unattainable as the chronic shortage of teachers in the subject is “at crisis point”.