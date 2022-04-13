Simu Liu has thanked his former boss at Deloitte for firing him from his accounting job 10 years ago.

On Tuesday (12 April), the 32-year-old actor re-posted a screengrab of a tweet about his previous job to his Instagram account.

The tweet read: “Soon it’ll be 12 April, the day I got laid off from Deloitte. I owe my life to being let go from a career I hated. Accounting = not for me.”

In a lengthy caption of his post, the Shang-Chi star wrote: “Ten years ago to the day, I was led into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately.”

Liu described that “a lady from HR and a security guard escorted me back onto the floor in front of the entire open-concept office”.

“It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop,” he wrote. “Nobody moved, offered a whisper of encouragement, or even looked in my direction. I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back.”

The actor went on to say that he thought his life was “over” at that point in time.

“I had wasted countless time and money that my family had invested in me. Years of schooling, gifted programs, trying to live up to my parents’ expectations. It all came crashing down in an instant,” he wrote.

Towards the end, Liu wrote an inspirational message for anyone who isn’t doing what they love.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but no amount of money is worth compromising your vision for yourself,” he wrote. “The pursuit of a dream, your dream, against all odds… that’s what life is all about.

“To the offices of Deloitte Toronto; sincerely, honestly, THANK YOU,” Liu added. “You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me.”

It was recently announced that Liu has been cast next to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Mackey in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.