Simu Liu explains Met Gala look: ‘Golden Age of Hollywood excluded people like me’

Simu Liu shared an important message about Asian representation in American history with his Met Gala look.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor attended the annual fashion event on Monday (13 September), during which he which he wore a white Fendi suit.

In an Instagram post written on Tuesday (14 September), the newest Marvel superhero started off by explaining that the “Golden Age of Hollywood did not celebrate people who looked like me”.

“We were excluded from the glamorous aesthetic of the times and considered unworthy of the spotlight that celebrated slicked-back elegance and class,” he wrote.

Liu then revealed that he chose to work with stylist Jeanne Yang, who is a Los Angeles-based stylist of Asian origin, and Italian luxury fashion house Fendi to “reinsert ourselves into the narrative and to defy the boxes that society puts us in.”

The theme of this year’s Met Gala, which was co-chaired by singer Billie Eilish, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman, was “American Independence”.

Liu said that “it was very important” for him to “go and take up space” at the event as “Asian people make up a crucial part of America and its history”.

He added: “And now, as always, we deserve to shine under the brightest of lights.”

On the day of the gala, Liu excitingly shared many images and footage of him getting ready and heading to the event.

In one post, the Akira Project actor thanked Vogue and Instagram for “giving me my very first Met Gala experience”.

He humorously added: “It was a wild one. I’m sorry to all the people whose dresses I stepped on. Please know that it was 100 per cent on purpose. No, I’m kidding really I’m so sorry I felt so bad.”