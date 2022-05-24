Simu Liu has said it is a “privilege” to be included in Time 100’s list of the most influential people of 2022, as he highlighted the ongoing importance of representation in the entertainment industry.

The Marvel star said he was “shocked, grateful, honoured, and terrified” to be included on the list but thanked “all those who came before, and who will come after.”

The 33-year-old actor was included on the honour roll of influential artists alongside contemporaries including Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz and Ariana DeBose.

Spider-Man and Euphoria star Zendaya, who was listed under the innovators section, and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi also made the list.

“Shocked, grateful, honoured, and terrified to be included in one of the #Time100 covers this year!!” Liu wrote on Twitter.

“But beyond me… this is about the importance of REPRESENTATION.

“Thanks to all who came before, and who will come after. It’s a privilege to bear the torch for a brief moment.”

Liu’s accompanying article was written by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who described him as “our superhero”.

“It’s been amazing to see how beautifully he’s balancing representing our community and staying true to himself,” she said.

“Simu has been working hard to get through closed doors, and now he wants to hold those doors open for others. He’s our superhero.”