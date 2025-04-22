Sinners earns horror movie record that’s never been achieved before

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New film Sinners , directed by Black Panther and Creed filmmaker Ryan Coogler, has earnt a rare horror movie record.

The genre-hopping supernatural thriller arrived on wave of hype after extremely positive reviews – and an initial teaser trailer that gave away nothing about the plot.

All that was known about the film, which Coogler wrote, was that it follows a pair of twins, both played by Coogler’s frequent collaborator Michael B Jordan, who return to their hometown to discover “a greater evil”.

A second trailer – not to mention reviews of the film – have given away what that “greater evil” is, but it’s been claimed that Sinners is best enjoyed without knowing what tricks it has up its sleeve.

The world appears to agree: after 246 reviews, the film, which was shot in IMAX and cost an estimated $100m, has an impressive score of 98 per cent on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

This is an impressive score for what is sure to be a blockbuster release for Warner Bros – and is even higher than both Black Panther and Creed, which have scores of 95 per cent. But it’s the film’s CinemaScore that has broken a record.

For 47 years, CinemaScore has measured a film’s appeal by polling early reactions – and Sinners has become the first ever horror film to receive an A rating.

In comparison, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which went onto win an Oscar, received an A- while Ari Aster’s critically acclaimed Hereditary received a D+.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in a four-star review that Sinners feels like “some kind of final stand for original ideas”, adding: “One can only hope audiences recognise its bounty of riches.”

Loughrey also commended the score from composer and executive producer Ludwig Göransson – and praised the blues music featured in the film played by Miles Caton in his screen debut.

The film is set in 1932, and is based in the American South during the Jim Crow era, when laws perpetuated racial discrimination.

Taking place largely over one day and night, the film follows Jordan’s twins as they open a juke joint for an evening of drinking. music and entertainment. But things take a turn following the arrival of the mysterious Remmick, who is played by Jack O’Connell.

“Coogler intertwines song and the supernatural, linking West African traditions with the legendary claim that bluesman Robert Johnson acquired his talents when he sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads,” Loughrey wrote.

Joining Jordan, Caton and O’Connell in the cast are Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners marks the fifth time Coogler has worked with Jordan since their first collaboration, Fruitvale Station, was released in 2013. It is out in cinemas now.