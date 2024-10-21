Smile 2 director confirms that casting is an homage to lead actor’s famous father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Smile 2 makes a major reference to a much loved Hollywood actor.

Just like Smile, which starred the daughter of movie star Kevin Bacon, its sequel also features the offspring of somebody rather recognisable – whose face has been plastered on an eerie new poster for the film, in a move branded “genius” by fans.

Smile director Parker Finn confirmed he cast Ray Nicholson in the sleeper hit sequel, due to his striking resemblance to his father Jack, who starred in the 1980s horror The Shining.

Ray, 32, is the son of Jack and former actor and model Rebecca Broussard. His other credits include Promising Young Woman, Out of the Blue and the TV series Panic. Three-time Oscar winner Jack, 87, has six children with five women.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, Finn said: “I think I’m always trying to reference The Shining. With Ray, he auditioned for that role. The audition was so strong.”

He continued: “Of course, Jack Nicholson is one of my favourite actors of all time. I love that Ray has very strong genes, and his smile, instantly, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s like looking at a young Jack.’

“What really struck me was how well he slipped into that venomous but charming character he’s playing in the film,” he added.

open image in gallery Ray Nicholson in ‘Smile 2’ ( Paramount )

“He could bring again that feeling of, I’m really, really anxious, but part of it is also tickling me.”

Finn explained he had not written the role with Nicholson in mind but The Shining crossover had been a “wonderful kismet” that worked in the film’s favour.

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere, Ray said of his father: “We’re very different people. I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don’t necessarily affect him.

open image in gallery Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’ ( Columbia )

“Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being. So, of course, we’re gonna be kind of similar.”

He continued: “As far as talking about it, if he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn’t investigate it for myself because I’d be like, ‘You’re the best, of course, that’s right,’ and it might not work for me.

“I love him. He’s also my hero. I’m the luckiest kid in the world.”

Smile 2 is in cinemas now.