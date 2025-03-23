Snow White viewers share withering verdict on Gal Gadot’s performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The reviews and reactions for Disney’s live-action adaptation ofSnow White are in, and many audience members are coming away with the same verdict.

While the majority of critics seem to concur that the live-action fails to live up to the animated classic, they have praised star Rachel Zegler for her performance in the title role, at the same time expression their disapproval of Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. In particular, her singing.

Gadot gives two singing performances in the film, first with “All Is Fair”, and then in the film’s reprise. However, viewers have been left criticising her abilities and what they claim to be an unconvincing performance as the villain character.

In a video titled “I watched Snow White So You Didn’t Have To”, YouTube commentator Amala Ekpunobi, who has 2.4 million subscribers, said Gadot looked “so uncomfortable in everything she was doing”, which “came off as robotic and mechanic”.

“The acting left so much to be desired with Gal Gadot,” added Ekpunobi.

Another online reviewer called Grace Randolph said in her viral take on the film that Gadot was “truly awful” in the role, adding: “This could have been a fabulous role with a different actress.”

open image in gallery Gal Gadot in ‘Snow White’ ( Disney )

Other online reviews echo similar sentiments, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “I enjoyed the movie and Rachel but Gal Gadot ruined it truthfully, her acting… her singing was diabolical.”

On X/Twitter, fans shared the same views, with one writing: Watched Snow White and Gal Gadot is truly awful.”

“I can’t stress enough how painfully awful Gal Gadot’s performance in Snow White is, easily her worst,” another said.

“Rachel Zegler gives a genuine movie star performance in Snow White, and that carries it further than you’d expect. Great vocals and so effortlessly charming! But the rest of the film is unimaginative and dull,” San Francisco-based culture writer Tyler Taing said. “Gal Gadot’s worst performance?”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw has said that Gadot and Zegler give the “dullest performances of their lives” in Snow White, while in The Independent’s one-star review of the film, Clarisse Loughrey the “Evil Queen is dripping in sequins and costume jewellery, which would suggest the anticipation of a camp performance, only to receive not a drop of that in return”.

The show’s stars have been subject to fierce criticism ahead of the film’s release amid controversy over casting decisions and changes to the film’s plot.

Zegler, who is of Colombian descent, has faced backlash from right-wing voices who were unhappy about the character being portrayed by a person of colour.

The West Side Story actor seemed to further provoke conservative fans by arguing the plot needed to be updated as, in the original 1937 film, Prince Charming “literally stalks her”.

“It’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

The film has faced further controversy over Disney’s inclusion of the seven CGI dwarfs in the remake.

open image in gallery Rachel Zegler in Disney’s ‘Snow White’ ( Disney )

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, said in 2022 that he was surprised Disney was so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, while “you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there.”

He continued: “It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?”

Politics has come into play, also – Zegler has shown support for Palestine while her Israeli-born co-star Gadot has spoken out in solidarity with Israel amid its war in Gaza.

open image in gallery Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters last week outside Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame last week ( Getty Images )

Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was disrupted by pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters last week. Gadot acknowledged her home while accepting the honour, saying: “I'm just a girl from a town in Israel. This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”

Zegler was also subject to political backlash earlier this year when Donald Trump supporters criticised her reaction to the US president’s re-election. The actor posted to Instagram about the “four years of hatred” he would bring about in America, but later apologised for “contributing to negative discourse”.