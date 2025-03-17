Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney’s new Snow White has left its first viewers thoroughly impressed, with many deeming it one of the studio’s best live-action remakes in recent years.

Directed by Marc Webb, the movie stars Rachel Zegler, 23, as the titular princess and Gal Gadot, 39, as the Evil Queen.

In the lead-up to its March 21 release, Disney reportedly scaled back the film’s Hollywood premiere after it had been hit with controversy over its casting of Zegler and the inclusion of the seven dwarves. Additional reports have also claimed there’s “tension” between Zegler and Gadot over their political differences.

Despite the controversies, the film has left critics pleasantly surprised.

“The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most ‘controversial’ and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake,” Christopher Mills of Popped News posted on X.

“#SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance,” he continued, further pointing to the “unforgettable” musical numbers, the “enchanting” visuals, and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay that “provides depth to this world that I didn’t know was needed.”

open image in gallery Rachel Zegler’s performance as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake has been lauded as ‘magical’ ( Disney )

Variety’s Katcy Stepan similarly praised Zegler’s “graceful” and “gentle” performance, calling her a “shining supernova in #SnowWhite.”

“It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals,” Stephan continued. “The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie.”

open image in gallery 'Snow White' live-action remake has thoroughly impressed critics ( Screenshot courtesy of Pop Crave on X )

“I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid,” FILMHOUNDS Magazine co-founder Paul Klein added, reluctantly. “I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen's evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun.”

However, Klein found that the “baffling” choice of “CGI dwarves let that film down.”

“Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful!” Matt DeGroot, VP of production at Crooked Media, noted.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns.”

Zegler, who is of Colombian descent, drew criticism from right-wing voices who took issue with a person of color portraying the lead fictional character.

She further ignited conservative furor when she suggested the remake would be more feminist than the original 1937 film.

“It’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said in a 2023 interview. “She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Meanwhile, Zegler has been a vocal supporter of Palestine while her Israeli-born co-star Gadot has spoken out in solidarity with Israel amid the war in Gaza.

The movie follows Zegler’s eponymous princess after the wicked queen (Gadot), who is also her mother, orders her murder. Fleeing from the peril, Snow White makes her way into a forest and discovers the seven dwarves in a cottage.

Snow White is out in theaters on March 21.