Jon Bernthal has warned fans not to “expect” The Sopranos from the forthcoming prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

The film is set years before the events of the hit HBO mafia series, with Michael Gandolfini playing a younger version of his late father’s character, Tony Soprano.

Bernthal plays “Johnny Boy” Soprano (Tony’s father), who dies before the events of The Sopranos.

Speaking to Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Baby Driver star spoke about the differences between the new film and the original series.

“I will say that’s different,” he said. “I think people are going to go in expecting The Sopranos — it’s not that.”

He added: “I think that it was very smart that they set it in the past and it’s a genuine prequel. You will see that when [creator David Chase] was writing this show, he clearly understood the full history of who these characters were. And for the real super-fans, I think it is going to be so much fun.”

The film is out in cinemas on 22 September 2021.