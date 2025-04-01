Spider-Man 4 title abandons series trend as Tom Holland promises a ‘fresh start’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The official title for Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film has been confirmed with a key change to previous titles from the series.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon on Monday (31 March), where he described himself as a lifelong fan of the Marvel superhero and related to Peter Parker’s “humour” and “messy humanity”.

In a video, Holland thanked his supporters and added that: “I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

Cretton also hinted: “I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world. We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

The 46-year-old director continued: “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their butts off for this. They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits your theatres.”

The new name abandons the “home” titles that had been a part of all of the Holland Spider-Man films to date, starting with 2017’s Homecoming, then 2019’s Far From Home and finally 2021’s No Way Home.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man ( MARVEL/Sony Pictures )

It remains to be seen who will bulk out the rest of the cast although there have been reports that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink had landed an unspecified role in the film.

The title is a direct reference to a 2008 storyline where the entire Marvel universe had forgotten who Spider-Man was and controversially ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane. This would fit with the end of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell erasing everyone’s memories of Parker.

Meanwhile, Holland is next set to star in Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic The Odyssey. The actor is part of an ensemble that also includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released on 31 July 2026.