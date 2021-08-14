Merchandise for the new Spider-Man film is providing fans with some hints about what to expect.

Save for some very exciting casting announcements, not much is known about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel is keeping the film’s secrets close to its chest, and is yet to release any footage or a trailer despite the fact the film is released in December.

However, a Multiversal adventure is all but confirmed considering former characters in the franchise, including Dr Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), will be showing up.

Fortunately for fans, images of two new tie-in t-shirts have surfaced on Twitter, which could be construed as the film’s first spoiler. It links to the ending of the previous film, Far From Home, in which Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio released a video from beyond the grave, revealing Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker.

It seems this bombshell is going to divide the world into two camps – those who believe Mysterio and those who don’t. One t-shirt reads “We believe Mysterio,” while another reads: “You rock Peter Parker.”

This suggests that Parker will spend the film denying his superhero identity despite his better efforts – not to mention the fact that the film’s villains will have their eyes on the teenager. It also seems to hint Mysterio loyalists will develop some form of cult, which probably won’t spell good news for Spidey.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released on 17 December.