Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate Spider-Man meme

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have thrilled fans by posing in the same positions as a meme taken from a Spider-Man cartoon.

The three actors have all featured as versions of the superhero character in their individual movies, as well as together in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the blockbuster on digital platforms and Blu-ray, the stars have recreated an image from the 1967 animated TV version of the franchise.

The original image shows two Spider-Man characters pointing at one another, as they each claim to be the “real” Spider-Man.

Since the recent film involves having multiple versions of the superhero existing at once, fans have been using the image to describe No Way Home since its release.

On Wednesday (23 February), the official Marvel and Spider-Man pages posted the picture of the actors in the same positions shown in the animation.

“Of course, we got THE meme,” the post’s caption reads.

Fans of the Marvel film have shown their excitement about the joke image in the comments, with some claiming that they’re “screaming” at the sight of it.

“This is why Marvel is the best at what they do. FAN SERVICE,” wrote one follower.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has received significant praise since its release and was reportedly a memorable experience for the actors involved.

Last month, director Jon Watts told Variety that he held a “therapy session” for the stars ahead of filming, so that they could share what the character meant to them.