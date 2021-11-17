Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio has stated that he won’t be appearing as Kingpin in Spider-Man: No Way Home despite rumours circulating that say otherwise.

The 62-year-old star announced the news on Twitter by responding to a fan who asked the actor whether his character, Wilson Fisk, is featuring in the new Marvel film.

“I can’t wait to see it. I’m not in it but I hear it’s a very cool film,” wrote D’Onofrio.

Last year, many Daredevil fans called on Marvel bosses to bring characters from the Netflix show into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

After news about Doctor Strange showing up in Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film, fans were convinced that the multiverse will be an official part of the sequel.

At the time, D’Onofrio himself admitted that he wanted to be a part of it.

This caused excitement among the Daredevil fan community, with many urging Marvel to make this a reality. They also urged the studio to bring back Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil.

When Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer was released in August, it did not take long for Marvel fans to spot numerous Easter eggs in the brief clip, including a Green Goblin teaser that has viewers excited for a potential William Dafoe cameo.

Many fans also took the trailer as a further indication that Cox may be reprising his role as Matt Murdock and serving as Peter Parker’s lawyer.

However a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, was also released on Tuesday (16 November). There is no sign of Cox in the promo.

While it was previously confirmed that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin ( Defoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) would be facing off against the web-slinging superhero in No Way Home, the movie’s new trailer also features Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and The Lizard (Rhys Ifans).