Bruce Campbell has shared a hilarious scam message, purporting to be from Sam Raimi, soliciting funds to film a fourth Spider-Man movie.

The actor, who starred in Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise, posted a screenshot of the message, which asks for $1,500 in “iTunes gift card codes” to supposedly finance the film, on Twitter.

Raimi directed three Spider-Man films between 2002 and 2007, which starred Tobey Maguire as the wisecracking webslinger. He is also currently directing the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the message shared by Campbell, the Raimi impersonator wrote: “Hi there it’s Sam Raimi the director here.

“I am trying to make spiderman 4 with the doctor strange budget but Kevin Fiegey [a misspelling of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige] has caught on and pulled the funding. Can you send me 1500 in iTunes gift card codes so I can hire Tony Maguire [sic] thanks.”

Alongside the message, Campbell joked: “Boy, that Sam - always hitting people up for money. I will chip in, because I love Tony Maguire.”

A number of characters from Raimi’s Spider-Man films were recently brought back for the crossover MCU blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film is out in cinemas now.