Tom Holland says Spider-Man comments were ‘misconstrued’

Actor previously said he would have ‘done something wrong’ if he was still playing Peter Parker at 30

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 08 December 2021 13:41
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland has clarified comments he made about his future in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, saying they were “misconstrued”.

The 25-year-old actor, who plays Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suggested to GQ last month that he was in favour of Marvel developing a Spider-Man film around another character, such as the alternative Spider-Man Miles Morales.

“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong,” he said.

However, speaking to Extra’s Cheslie Kryst, Holland said that his comments had been “misconstrued” in various media reports.

“No one actually speaks the truth. I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks like,” he said. “I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it. Spider-Man will always live on in me and I know that [producer Amy Pascal] and the studio are keen to figure out what the next chapter of Spider-Man looks like.

“If that happens to be with me, then that’s very exciting but, you know, if it’s time for me to walk away then I’ll do so proudly.”

He continued: “What I was referring to, in that interview, it’s because I would be taking up an opportunity for someone to come in and change what being Spider-Man means. Spider-Man could be more diverse, it could be a female character, it could be anything.”

Holland can next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third standalone Spider-Man film he has appeared in.

The film is released in cinemas on 15 December.

