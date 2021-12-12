Tom Holland and Zendaya reveal what they wish they’d done differently while filming Spider-Man
Actors are returning for the forthcoming MCU sequel ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Tom Holland and Zendaya have opened up about what they wished they’d have done differently while making Marvel’s Spider-Man films.
The duo appeared together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and are set to return in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Speaking to Digital Spy, the actors were asked about what they would have changed if they could go back to the earlier Spider-Man shoots.
“Something that I really appreciated about being on this movie that I didn’t on other movies was I spent so much more time on set, even on the days when I wasn’t shooting,” said Zendaya. “I’ve always loved directing and Jon [Watts] is so cool, he’s totally fine with having me being around and watching. I wish I would have asked a little bit earlier to come watch and ask questions and learn.
“I would have told myself, ‘Don’t be so shy, get in there, go ask, go sit and watch’ because I’m always too shy and just feel like an idiot: ‘I don’t want to be in the way, sorry!’”
Holland, meanwhile, suggested that he “wouldn’t really change anything”, describing his work on the Spider-Man films (and elsewhere in Marvel’s Avengers and Captain America series) as “smooth sailing”.
However, he added: “There maybe would have been a few weekend shoots that I might have said no to, now that I know that you’re allowed to do that.”
Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas on 15 December.
