Andrew Garfield has recalled sneaking into a cinema with Tobey Maguire to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on the film’s opening night.

No Way Home – which stars Tom Holland as the titular webslinger – was released on 15 December. The film is the third in the franchise’s Homecoming trilogy.

Garfield previously played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Prior to Garfield’s stint as the superhero, Maguire famously portrayed the character in Sam Raimi’s trilogy spanning five years from 2002 to 2007.

Spoilers for No Way Home below – you have been warned!

Excitement surrounding No Way Home was huge with many fans speculating that the film would see Garfield and Maguire appear alongside Holland thanks to the MCU’s multiverse.

Despite the film’s cast repeatedly denying the rumours, Garfield, 38, and Maguire, 46, do indeed star in No Way Home.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garfield said that he and Maguire secretly watched the film together at a cinema on its opening night.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker (Sony/Columbia)

“I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask,” explained Garfield.

“In fact, I was also with Tobey — me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

The writers of No Way Home recently revealed that Maguire and Garfield did not sign on until halfway through filming.

Garfield also divulged that he improvised one of the film’s most heartwarming lines.