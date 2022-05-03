The MCU is commemorating 20 years of Spider-Man with a new special.

A 30-minute documentary will be released to celebrate the franchise’s 20-year anniversary, which takes place today (Tuesday 3 May).

Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man hit cinemas in May 2002.

Spider-Man:All Roads Lead To No Way Home will feature the cast and crew of all previous Spider-Man films, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, who shared the screen in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The special gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the franchise through cast interviews and never-before-seen footage.

In the teaser trailer, Holland is seen reflecting on the moment that he first starred opposite Maguire and Garfield, stating: “We were all looking at each other like, ‘This is so weird but I love it.’”

The special is hosted by Curb Your Enthusiam star JB Smoovem and Martin Starr, who plays Peter’s teacher in the MCU.

No Way Home director Jon Watts will also appear alongside previous franchise director Sam Raimi, as well as producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Man:All Roads Lead To No Way Home will be released for free on Monday 9 May.

Viewers can watch the documentary on a number of platforms, including Prime Video, Sky Store, Apple TV, and Google Store.